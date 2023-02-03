Budget 2023: All you need to know about EPF withdrawal, leave encashment

Maintaining continuity and stability in taxation, simplifying and rationalizing various provisions to reduce the compliance burden, promoting an entrepreneurial spirit and providing tax relief to citizens were some of the objectives of Budget 2023.

Budget announcements inter alia included amendments to provide relief to salaried taxpayers withdrawing their provident fund balance or receiving leave encashment from their employers.

TDS on withdrawal of Provident Fund balance

The law provides for tax to be deducted at source on payment of accumulated PF balance due to an employee at the time of withdrawal if the period of contribution is less than 5 years.

Saraswathi Kasturirangan is a partner with Deloitte India Vijay Bharech is Director with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Shalakha Kedia , Manager, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP