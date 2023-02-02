Earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum? You don't have to pay tax under any of the regimes

If your gross salary is under Rs 5 lakh per annum, you will not have to pay any tax, irrespective of which regime you choose.

This is because both the old and new tax regime offer rebate to individuals with incomes of up to Rs 5 lakh. Budget 2023 announcements will not affect this class of salaried taxpayers.

The plethora of Budget 2023 announcements, therefore, will not have any impact on your take-home salary. However, you will have to file tax returns to claim the rebate if your income is between Rs 2.5-5 lakh.

Moneycontrol PF Team