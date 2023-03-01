 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

6 changes in the financial landscape this March you need to consider

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

There are changes in financial landscape this March as follows from Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citi’s consumer business to a nomination in mutual fund investments to tax planning and linking of PAN and Aadhaar, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for

If you haven’t started your tax planning, do it now as we are just a few weeks away from March 31, the end of the financial year.

Last month in the financial year is crucial. It’s time to complete pending tasks, such as linking your PAN and Aadhaar with a late fee and invest wisely to save taxes if haven’t done so far. Avoid investing in traditional insurance policies with high premiums. Mutual fund investors know the rules of appointing nominees and take the action. Senior citizens invest in Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) because the government may not extend the scheme after March 31 and other changes in the policy that will pinch your purse.

Citibank customers also take a note that from March 1, 2023, the bank will transfer its consumer business in India to Axis Bank. So, there could be some announcements in the month for customers.

1 Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citi consumer business

Citibank customers, take note! From March 1, 2023, the bank will transfer its consumer business in India to Axis Bank, completing the final step in the process of acquisition that started in March last year.