2023 resolutions for your money box

Kayezad E Adajania
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Invest in simple instruments, avoid exotic products, build that contingency fund… and some more. To have a fun 2023, make sure you tie up your money matters first.

From promising to exercise every day to visiting a new destination or two, we make all sorts of resolutions at the start of the year. But taking care of our money is somehow not on the radar, because personal finance sounds boring, right?

The truth is, if your money matters are shipshape, you can do a lot more with life when it comes to spending on your desires and having a comfortable year ahead, financially, at least. Moneycontrol puts together five financial resolutions for you. Simple resolutions for a peaceful and joyous year ahead.

“I will stick with simple investment products”
When it comes to money management, boring is good.

On the back of the massive Covid-fueled  equity rally in India and around the world, many investors went for thematic and sector funds. But in 2023, things didn’t go as planned. First, towards the end of 2021, equity markets turned volatile over concerns about the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) raising interest rates as the world was showing signs of coming out Covid.

Then, in 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine and ignited a chain of events that triggered inflation the world over and led to interest rate hikes. Technology stocks in the US crashed. Sectors like banks & financials, auto, consumption, and infrastructure-related sectors did well in 2022. But technology, pharmaceutical, and healthcare funds disappointed.

Deepak Chhabria, CEO and Director, Axiom Financial Services, a Bengaluru-based distributor of mutual funds (MF) says: “Our experience shows that it is better to invest in simple and diversified investment vehicles, instead of the exotic. Look at what happened to mutual funds investing solely in China and Taiwan.”