Which funds did well during the COVID rally?

Sectoral and thematic funds were the investors' favorite over the last two years. AMFI data shows that this category added the most number of new folios--of around 50 lakh--among the active equity-oriented categories during this period. These funds are concentrated bets investing in the one or few sectors. Technology and commodity funds attracted the most inflows. But sector funds are a double-edged sword. They can give high returns, but also come with a high risk. It's okay to invest in sector funds as long as you understand the sector and what drives it.