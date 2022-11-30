 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Penalties in India's data protection bill fall short when compared to others: Experts

Aihik Sur
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Experts, however, added that ensuring strict implementation of the Digital Protection Data Bill 2022 provisions would be more beneficial to data protection than introducing harsher penalties.

The provisions for penalties in India's proposed data protection law fall far short of other data protection legislation around the world, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation or similar laws in China, legal experts said.

In the proposed Digital Protection Data Bill (DPDB) 2022, data fiduciaries are subject to fines of up to Rs 500 crore for non-compliance. Other than that, the bill includes a laundry list of penalties: up to Rs 250 crore for failing to take adequate precautions against data breaches; Rs 200 crore for failing to notify of a breach or complying with provisions related to children; Rs 10 crore for violating data localisation norms; Rs 150 crore when a significant data fiduciary fails to carry out their additional obligations under the proposed law.

Penalty provisions in the GDPR or in China, on the other hand, are much stricter.

"A key ingredient in those laws is the power to impose fines/penalties up to a particular amount as prescribed for offences (similar to the DPDB) or as a percentage of total worldwide turnover, whichever is higher," Avimukt Dar, Partner, IndusLaw told Moneycontrol.

"This ensures that bigger companies processing huge volumes of personal data, whose turnovers are massive also feel the pinch of non-compliance, instead of simply paying a statutory fine/penalty, which may be more significant for smaller players," Dar added.

However, he added that robust implementation of the bill's provisions would more effectively ensure adequate data protection than introducing stricter penalties.