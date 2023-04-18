 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Passenger vehicle exports from India rise 15% in FY23; Maruti Suzuki leads segment

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 6,62,891 units in the 2022-23 fiscal as compared to 5,77,875 units in 2021-22.

Passenger vehicle exports from India rose 15 per cent in FY23 with Maruti Suzuki India leading the segment with dispatches of over 2.5 lakh units, as per the latest data by industry body SIAM.

The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 6,62,891 units in the 2022-23 fiscal as compared to 5,77,875 units in 2021-22.

Passenger car shipments saw a 10 per cent growth at 4,13,787 units, while utility vehicle exports rose 23 per cent at 2,47,493 units during the last fiscal, the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Exports of vans, however, declined to 1,611 units last fiscal, from 1,853 units in the 2021-22 fiscal year.