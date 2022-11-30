 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Participatory-notes investment continues to swell; hits 1-yr high in October

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes rose to Rs 97,784 crore at the end of October, the highest in a year.

This was also the third consecutive monthly increase in investments through such a route.

Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and hybrid securities -- stood at Rs 97,784 crore in October-end, as compared to Rs 88,813 crore at the end of September.

October P-notes investment level was the highest since October 2021, when investment through this route stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

Investment through the P-notes route was Rs 84,810 crore, Rs 75,725 crore and Rs 80,092 crore at the end of August, July and June this year, respectively.