PAN number likely to be used as unique identifier for businesses for single-window clearance

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

At present there are over 13 different business IDs like EPFO, ESIC, GSTN, TIN, TAN and PAN, which are being used to apply for various government approvals.

The government is considering to allow businesses to use Permanent Account Number (PAN) instead of other data as a unique identifier for entering into national single window system to seek different clearances and approvals of the central and state departments.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said that his ministry has already approached the department of revenue on the matter.

"We are moving towards using one of the existing databases as the entry point, which is already available with the government...and most probably that will be the PAN number. So with the PAN, a lot of the basic data about the company, its directors, addresses, and a lot of common data is already available in the PAN database," Goyal told reporters here.

The national single window system (NSWS) is aimed at reducing duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reduce compliance burden, cut gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and doing business.

NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central departments.