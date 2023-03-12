 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Pakistani billionaire Arif Naqvi’s extradition case follows the Nirav Modi route

Danish Khan
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Like Nirav Modi, Arif Naqvi, founder of Dubai-based private-equity fund Abraaj, lost the extradition case, but unlike Modi, Naqvi is out on bail and lives a downsized lifestyle with his family in Knightsbridge.

Arif Naqvi (left) and Nirav Modi. (Photos: Twitter)

Former Pakistani billionaire Arif Naqvi lost his bid to prevent extradition to the US after the high court in London refused him permission to appeal. Naqvi, who faces charges of money laundering, and defrauding Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among others, unsuccessfully sought to rely upon Nirav Modi’s November 2022 appeal judgment, as Justice Jonathan Swift, on Wednesday (March 8), ruled that there were no bars to Naqvi’s extradition.

Naqvi was the founder of Abraaj, the Dubai-based private-equity fund, which had assets worth $14 billion at its peak before it collapsed in 2018. Abraaj was established in 2002, and the high-flying Naqvi won the confidence of the high and mighty by offering investment avenues in the emerging markets of North Africa and Middle East. Abraaj counted among its investors, pension funds, asset management firms, high networth individuals, a US government agency and institutions largely based in the US.

In or around 2017, allegations emerged of Naqvi diverting investors’ money to tide over perennial liquidity crunch and personal aggrandisement. Funds were also alleged to have been used to bribe a politician in Pakistan to facilitate the sale of Abraaj’s stake in an energy utility company in Karachi. Naqvi, denied all the allegations, but on April 10, 2019 he was arrested at Heathrow airport while on his way from Islamabad to Dubai. The US had sought his extradition on 16 counts of fraud and money laundering.

Arif Naqvi (second from right) in London. (Photo: Twitter)