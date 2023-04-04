 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan court rules delay of provinces' votes unlawful

Associated Press
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Ali Zafar, the attorney for former premier Imran Khan's Tahreek-e-Insaf party, said the three-member panel of judges headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandyal set the new vote for May 14.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled a panel's decision to delay provincial elections was unconstitutional and ordered the votes held next month, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

The elections board on March 22 postponed the vote in Punjab province until October 8 for lack of funds and security. The date for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was under review when the panel said a vote there could not be held by a constitutional deadline.

The court's decision comes months after after Khans party dissolved the regional assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in a failed bid to force snap national elections.