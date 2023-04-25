 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Overwhelmed by data, 82% of white-collar employees want robots to make their decisions: Study

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

A huge 91 percent of people polled say the number of decisions they make every day has increased 10-fold over the last three years and as they try to make these decisions, 90 percent of them are getting bombarded with more data from more sources than ever before.

The Oracle study found that 82 percent admit the sheer volume of data and their lack of trust in data has stopped them from making any decision at all and 94 percent believe the growing number of data sources has limited the success of their organisations.

When most professionals were convinced that having enough data would be a problem solver, a study has found 91 percent of employees in India feel that the volume of data makes decisions in their personal and professional lives much more complicated.

Underlining the extremeness of the situation, 82 percent of business leaders and employees would prefer for all these difficulties to just go away and to have a robot make their decisions, as per a study titled ‘The Decision Dilemma’ by Oracle and author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz.

This has led to 69 percent admitting they face a decision dilemma—not knowing what decision to make—more than once every single day.