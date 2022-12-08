 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Order granting bail to DHFL's Wadhawans not to be given effect to till February 1: Delhi HC

Dec 08, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

The high court's order came after the counsel for Wadhawans and the CBI consented to it.

The Delhi High Court has directed that a trial court's order granting bail to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, who were arrested by the CBI in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam case, shall not be given effect to till February 1, next year.

"Senior Counsel appearing on behalf of the respondents (Wadhawans), on instructions, submits that the respondents will not proceed with their bail bonds before the learned Special Court.

"With the consent of both the parties, it is hereby directed that the impugned order dated December 3 will not be given effect to, till the next date of hearing. List on February 1, 2023," Justice Amit Sharma said in the order passed on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has challenged the trial court's order granting statutory bail to Wadhawan brothers because of 'incomplete charge sheet'.

The special court, in its order, has said that on merits, the two accused persons might not be entitled to any bail keeping in view the gravity and seriousness of the case.