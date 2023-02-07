 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC to reverse oil, gas output decline; sees 18% jump in production in FY25

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in fiscal 2021-22 produced 21.707 million tonne of crude oil, which is refined to produce petroleum products like petrol and diesel, and 21.68 billion cubic metre (bcm) of natural gas, which is used to produce electricity, manufacture fertiliser and as CNG in automobiles.

India’s largest oil and gas producer ONGC will this year reverse years of decline in production and gradually raise output thereafter, as it invests billions of dollars to produce from newer discoveries, a top company official said.

”We are definitely looking forward to increasing production of oil and gas in 2023-24 and even in the current year,” ONGC chairman Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.

In the current fiscal year (2022-23), crude oil production is slated to rise to 22.823 million tonnes and gas to 22.099 bcm. In the following fiscal year, oil production will climb to 24.636 million tonnes and 25.689 million tonnes in 2024-25.