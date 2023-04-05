 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONDC wants platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, to join both seller and buyer sides of network

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

ONDC's CEO T Koshy said that the discounts they are providing small incentives to the merchants to bring their catalog online as it's a cost for them. "We are trying to make good of those costs for six months to nine months, then by the time it would build up its own momentum," he said.

This also comes at a time when ONDC is trying to increase participation — and one of the ways this is being done in is by offering small discounts.

The Open Network in Digital Commerce (ONDC) is in touch with marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy as well as mobility players like Ola and Uber, and is asking them to join both buyer-side and seller-side apps.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, ONDC Chief Executive Officer T Koshy, said they they are in touches all marketplaces, ranging from ecommerce to mobility. “We are in touch with all of them. If you look at the smallest of the marketplaces coming in — Snapdeal has just gone live. Any marketplace which is coming onto the ONDC network as a marketplace — there is buyer side and seller side — is requested and recommended that they come both sides, not on the same day, but they may take one first and the other later, but we've made it like a request,” Koshy said.

He was speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the event by PhonePe to launch its app for foraying into hyperlocal e-commerce, ‘Pincode’.

