ONDC likely to increase digital consumption by 5X to $340 billion by 2030: Report

The government’s e-commerce project, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has the potential to increase India’s digital consumption by 5X to around $340 billion by 2030, consulting firm McKinsey said in a report.

Along with propelling the digital products and services consumption from $60-$70 billion in FY22 to $320-$340 billion by FY30, the ONDC will also help push up the number of digital transacting consumers by 3-4X from 165-190 million to 450-500 million users during the same period.

“India could exceed expectations for the growth and possibilities of digital commerce with ONDC. The network could evolve into a nerve centre of new connections, sparking continuous innovation and advances. However, there are multiple challenges to address to allow ONDC to scale and achieve greater momentum for success,” McKinsey’s report said.

The challenges include, the lack of digital ease, for both customers and sellers. The low trust factor, when compared with traditional shopping channels, was also a deterrent. Even fears of unsafe online commerce and unfavourable unit economics on platforms like these keep people away from transacting online, the report said.

Tushar Goenka