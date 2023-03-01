 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Onboarding delay: How long should you wait and what is your recourse if the company declines?

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

There are instances where candidates were made to wait for more than a year to be onboarded by Wipro.

Once the offer letter is issued to the candidate and he/she accepts the same, it becomes a valid and enforceable contract (Letter of Appointment), said Abhinay Sharma, Managing Partner at law firm ASL Partners. (Photo: Jeshoots via Unsplash)

When IT giant Wipro delayed onboarding and later changed the terms and conditions for job offers that it had already extended, freshers were taken by surprise. The development is a sign of the larger impact the economic slowdown has had on companies’ hiring plans. Given this reality, candidates need to do a bit of due diligence before signing up.

Though it's hard for candidates to judge what lies ahead after getting a job offer, Moneycontrol interacted with HR and legal experts to understand the options before new recruits.

Is there an ideal wait time before boarding? 

In January, Wipro’s Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil told Moneycontrol that the company had delayed onboarding but that it would honour the commitments it had made.