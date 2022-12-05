 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

Brent crude futures were last up $1.51, or 1.8%, to $87.08 a barrel at 0945 GMT, while WTI crude futures gained $1.40, also 1.8%, to $81.38 a barrel.

An active oil drilling rig. - Bloomberg

Oil prices rose on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a G7 price cap which kicked in on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world's top oil importer, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

While prices rose as much as 2% earlier in the day, both the Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts have since pared some gains.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

"The decision … is not a surprise, given the uncertainty in the market over the impact of the Dec. 5 EU Russia crude oil import ban and the G7 price cap," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of consultancy Wood Mackenzie.