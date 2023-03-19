 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil pipeline with India to play vital role in ensuring Bangladesh's fuel security: PM Hasina

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

The pipeline costing Rs 377 crore is part of energy sector cooperation between the two neighbouring countries through which Bangladesh will import petroleum, especially diesel from India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her country's first cross-border oil pipeline with India will play a vital role in ensuring fuel security in Bangladesh at a time when the world was facing a serious energy crisis due to the Ukraine war. Hasina said this while virtually inaugurating with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi the 131.5-km Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline on Saturday.

Terming India a "true friend" of Bangladesh, Hasina said she wanted this friendship to remain intact. The pipeline costing Rs 377 crore is part of energy sector cooperation between the two neighbouring countries through which Bangladesh will import petroleum, especially diesel from India.

When many countries across the world are on the verge of a fuel crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war at that time this pipeline will play a vital role in ensuring the fuel security of our people, Hasina said.

"The friendship pipeline is a milestone achievement in cooperation for the development between the two friendly countries," she said. "Apart from ensuring fuel security, the pipeline will increase economic growth, she said.