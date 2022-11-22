 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
October Aviation Data: Domestic air passenger traffic up 27% YoY and up 10.2% MoM

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Domestic air traffic in October was even higher when compared to September when air passenger stood at 103.55 lakh passengers.

India's domestic air traffic rose 27 percent year -on-year to 114.07 lakh passengers in October, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on November 22 shows.

During January-October 2022, domestic airlines carried 988.31 lakh passengers, up from 620.96 lakh during the year-ago period, registering an annual growth of 59 percent, the civil aviation regulator said.

The air traffic, however, was still lower than pre-COVID levels. In October 2019, domestic airlines flew 123.16 lakh passengers.

The market share of India's largest airline IndiGo fell 100 basis points from September to 56.7 percent, with the carrier flying 64.71 lakh passengers in October.