Number of cases ending in liquidation increase, recovery rate falls

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Some1,448 liquidation processes are still underway, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

The cumulative recovery rate has been on a downtrend, decreasing from 43 percent in Q1FY20 and 32.9 percent in Q4FY22, according to an analysis of the latest numbers of insolvency board IBBI carried out by Care Ratings.(Representative image)

A significant number of cases ended up in liquidation in India’s insolvency courts and even in cases where a resolution took place, the effective recovery rate of lenders fell drastically in the last quarter of 2022, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

To put things in perspective, about 73 corporate insolvency resolution processes ended up in liquidation during the October-December quarter, according to the IBBI data.

With this, the total number of insolvency cases that ended in liquidation stood at 1,901, which exclude cases where liquidation orders were set aside by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) and cases resolved after liquidation orders, showed the data.

According to a report by credit rating agency CareEdge, the overall recovery rate has fallen in past few years. The overall recovery rate until Q3FY23 was 30.4 percent, implying a sacrifice of approximately 70 percent on the part of creditors.