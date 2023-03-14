 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTT expects short-term margin pressure as competition grows in India data centre business

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

The Japanese company, however, says there will be consolidation in the sector in the long term

(L-R) Abhijit Dubey, Global CEO, NTT & Sharad Sanghi, MD, NTT India

NTT, the world’s third-largest data centre service provider, said increasing competition in the sector in India will likely lead to short-term margin pressure as clients become more picky about using cloud services.

In addition to global technology giants Microsoft and Amazon, many local companies have cropped up since the pandemic to build data centres in India. However, NTT said the increasing competition isn’t expected to be a threat beyond the current short-term margin pressure.

“There are 25 new players in the market. Some of them don’t have any deals because the large clients want to go to the market with tried and tested players. The new entrants would do anything to buy a deal. That will build some pressure on margins in the short term but there will be consolidation in the long term,” NTT India MD Sharad Sanghi said.

Also, companies like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud work in a combination of co-locating and building their own data centres as it takes time to get approvals and finish processing. Globally and in India, such companies first test and understand the market, build teams and then start building data centres, Sanghi said.