NTPC registers 148% growth in coal production from captive mines

NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power producer, on May 2 said it has registered a growth of 148 percent in coal production from its captive mines in April this year, as against the same month last year.

“NTPC recorded 2.75 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production during April 2023 compared to 1.11 MMT recorded for the month of April 2022. NTPC recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 percent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year ago from its four operational coal mines -NTPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh),” the company said in a statement.

The electricity-generating giant also achieved its highest-ever monthly coal despatch of 2.95 MMT in April 2023, a 140 percent increase on coal despatch volumes of 1.23 MMT achieved in the month of April 2022.

“The digitisation initiatives by the coal mining teams have helped in raising the bar in operational excellence in the mining operations. The improved processes have helped in enhancing safety in mining operations and have also led to the implementation of e-SMP, a digitalized safety management plan and a mobile app for safety, Sachetan,” it said.

NTPC Group’s installed capacity stands at 71,644MW.

Sweta Goswami