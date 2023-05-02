 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC coal output from captive mines rises over two fold to 2.75 MMT in April

May 02, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

NTPC Group installed power capacity stands at 71,644 megawatt (MW) at present.

State-owned NTPC Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in production of coal from its captive mines at 2.75 million metric tonnes in April 2023.

"NTPC recorded 2.75 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production during the month of April 2023 as compared to 1.11 MMT recorded for the month of April 2022," a company statement said.

Coal despatch at 2.95 MMT in April 2023 over despatch volumes of 1.23 MMT achieved in April 2022 was the highest ever.

NTPC recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year-ago from its four operational coal mines -- NTPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh).