Now, central push for reducing VAT on natural gas for fertilisers

Lakshman Roy
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Centre likely to write a letter to states. At present, VAT on natural gas falls under the domain of states, and rates vary from state to state. According to an estimate, subsidy to the tune of about Rs 12,500 crore increases annually on account of VAT alone.

VAT reduction completely falls under the domain of state governments.

After reducing natural gas prices, all efforts are now on to reduce the tax on it, especially for fertilisers.

According to sources, the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), headed by the Expenditure Secretary, has recommended a reduction in VAT (value-added tax) on natural gas supplied to fertiliser plants. On the basis of this recommendation, the fertiliser ministry is likely to write a letter to all states.

Natural gas accounts for about 80-85 percent of the total cost of fertilisers, especially urea. But VAT is applicable on natural gas in states. Because of this, cost and fertiliser subsidies increase.

According to an estimate, the subsidy to the tune of about Rs 12,500 crore increases annually on account of VAT alone. Earlier, the central government repeatedly pressured states to bring natural gas under the GST regime. But most of the states are not yet ready for this. That's why now efforts have started to reduce VAT on natural gas for fertiliser plants.