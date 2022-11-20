 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not just late deliveries, homebuyers now face a slew of other post-possession pitfalls

Vinod Behl
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

No power and tap water connection, no drainage and sewerage system, and no proper road connectivity – these are some of the other hurdles that homebuyers are forced to tackle now, in the process dimming the joy of owning a new home.

A new dimension is added to the woes of homebuyers who have been suffering for long due to delayed delivery. Today, the joy of getting possession of the much-awaited home is short-lived as one discovers that there is no power and tap water connection, no drainage and sewerage system and no proper road connectivity. Moreover, there is a big question mark over the quality of construction and safety of the building. These are among the various post-possession pitfalls faced by many home buyers.

This issue has acquired a dangerous dimension with the much-publicised demolition on August 28 this year of two illegally constructed residential towers in Supertech's high-rise Emerald Court building in Noida on the orders of the Supreme Court after a legal battle by the residents lasting nine long years.

The sordid episode of Supertech followed the demolition of four high-rise luxury waterfront residential complexes in Kochi in 2020 on the orders of the Supreme Court for the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). In June this year, the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ordered real estate developer M3M to halt construction of an extra 11th tower in its high-rise residential project Merlin in Sector 67, Gurugram, deeming it illegal, though M3M reportedly said that the facts were falsely presented. The M3M case is parallel to the Supertech case in a sense that the extra tower was built in violation of the original layout plan and the consent of the residents was not taken before taking the approval of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning Department.

More recently, the Gurugram administration has ordered the demolition of a structurally unsafe highrise tower, Chintels Paradiso, in Gurugram, eight months after a large portion of the sixth floor flat collapsed, killing two persons. The administration's order is based on the structural audit report by experts from IIT Delhi, which pointed to structural deficiencies in the building. The audit report of two more residential towers in Chintels Paradiso is awaited, though the expert committee has recommended that these towers in which cases of sagging balconies and distressed floors have been reported, should be vacated.

The Supertech and Chintels cases have left hundreds of homebuyers in the lurch. The plight of the home buyers becomes worse when government agencies take them for a ride. In the case of Supertech’s twin tower demolition, the Supreme Court brought out the collusion between Noida authority officials and the developers, and on the basis of this, the vigilance department of Uttar Pradesh government registered an FIR against 26 Noida Authority officials, including two former CEOs for colluding with Supertech executives to facilitate the construction of two towers and in return received undue financial gain from the developer. In Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation indicted three officials of the fire department for irregularities, on the basis of a complaint by the residents of Orris Aster Court in Sector 85 Gurugram. The said officials allegedly took Rs 15 lakh bribe to certify five residential towers as safe.

Talking of malpractices by government agencies, even PSU developers are breaching the faith of home buyers. The central government recently issued chargesheets to officials of PSU developer National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), in a case related to its Greenview housing project in Gurugram that has been declared unsafe for habitation by structural experts. Experts from IIT Delhi, Central Building Research Institute and IIT Roorkee have recommended the complex be vacated. The matter even rocked the Parliament. The residents of the society who have vacated it, find them in the lurch as the settlement plan with regard to refund is still in limbo.

