Noida Authority issues notice to DLF for payment of Rs 235 crore in a case related to Mall of India

Ashish Mishra
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

Authority sources said that the developer will have to pay the desired amount within 15 days else appropriate legal action will be taken

According to Noida Authority officials, the notice was served to the developer on December 23.

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF for the payment of Rs 235 crore within 15 days’ time in connection with a land compensation case related to Mall of India, sources said on December 26.

The recent development comes after a Supreme Court verdict on May 5, 2022, where the apex court had directed the Noida Authority to pay land compensation to the land’s previous owner Veerana Reddy.
However, the DLF denied that it received any notice from the Noida Authority in connection with the payment of Rs 235 crore to the authority.

“We have issued a notice on December 23 to DLF for payment of Rs 235 crore to the Authority in connection with the dispute related to land to Mall of India. The developer will have to pay the desired amount within 15 days else appropriate legal actions will be taken,” a Noida Authority source told Moneycontrol.

DLF Spokesperson denied the development regarding receiving any notice from the Authority in this connection.

“We have not received the notice yet. Once we get it, we will review it,” a DLF Spokesperson said.