No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC: RBI Governor

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

As per RBI's KYC guidelines, banks need to periodically update customer identification documents

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 said customers do not need to visit the bank to update their details.

Customers can do re-KYC (know your customer) online except where there is a change of address, the governor said in an answer to a query during a press conference after sharing the monetary policy outcome.

As per RBI’s KYC norm guidelines, banks need to periodically update customer identification documents of their account holders.

In addition to the KYC carried out at the time of opening of an account, customers may be required to undergo re-KYC and submit the requisite documents, the RBI rules say.

Das said banks can get customers re-KYCs without asking them to visit the branch.