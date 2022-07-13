Nitin Gadkari urges construction equipment industry to look for green fuels

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has called on the construction industry to look for cost-effective and environment friendly energy sources.

The industry needed to get rid of diesel as early as possible as it was hazardous. "It is not only causing the pollution problem but also, as an industry, we are facing economic viability problem," the minister said.

He was addressing the India Construction Equipment Manufacturing Association (ICEMA) Annual Session 2022 in New Delhi on July 12.

Pushing for cost-effective, import substitute, pollution-free and indigenous solutions, the minister urged the industry to concentrate on alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-compressed natural gas (CNG), bio-liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green hydrogen.

Bio-CNG is a renewable fuel gained by purifying biogas, while bio-LNG is a fuel made by processing organic waste flows. Hydrogen is categorised as “green” when it is manufactured through renewable power that cuts back carbon emission.

The government has been pushing for alternatives to fossil fuels to reduce pollution, meet the country’s climate goals and also reduce India’s huge import bill. India meets more than 80 percent of its energy needs through imports.

Giving the example of Northeast, the minister said in Assam, 15 percent methanol was being mixed in diesel. In other areas, bio CNG and LNG was available.

Gadkari also thanked ICEMA for contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” even as he called for a dedicated research organisation for the construction industry.

"It will be qualitatively helpful for futuristic technology and manufacture... Without economic viability, there is no use of technology," he said.