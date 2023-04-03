 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nirma Group makes fresh bet on pharma sector, acquires CDMO player Stericon

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Bangalore-based Stericon Pharma Private Limited, a contract development manufacturing organisation, was backed by private equity firm InvAscent, which has exited via the deal

Karsanbhai Patel, Nirma Group

Billionaire industrialist Karsanbhai Patel-led Nirma Group, which is present in segments ranging from soaps and detergents to soda ash and cement, is now betting big on the pharmaceutical sector.

The Gujarat-based diversified conglomerate has acquired a 100 percent stake in Stericon Pharma Private Limited, a Bangalore-based contract development manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that makes sterile contact lens cleaning solutions and eye drops.

The disclosure was made by life sciences, healthcare and med-tech-focused private equity firm InvAscent on its LinkedIn page.

