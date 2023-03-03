 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New tech spend coming in from companies who were not big on digitisation previously: Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari also said that generative AI is creating innovation, and is only the start of an era.

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari

While a contraction in tech spends is being a seen as a major headwind for the technology industry, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari told Moneycontrol in an interview that new tech spending is still coming in from companies that are not yet big on digitisation or the work they were doing in cloud, data or artificial intelligence (AI).

“They are really coming in faster because it helps them variabilise their spend overall in the market and the economy that we have. Then, there were companies that were already very big in terms of their footprint on technology. I think those companies are taking a little bit of a pause, optimising, but they're still continuing to grow in many new areas,” he said.

When asked about cloud as a growth driver in the face of concerns about slowing growth velocity, Maheshwari stated that cloud is on a unitary growth path.

“If you really look at how much of the total data and infrastructure on the planet is on the cloud, it's still a minority percentage. There's a lot more surface to cover for driving a lot of the growth, and then there's a lot more new innovation that is coming which is born in the cloud. I would imagine that for the next few years, it will remain a constant growth rate,” he said, adding that the trendline will continue, but growth will vary in different verticals.