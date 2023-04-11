 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New pricing mechanism may bring immediate cost benefits to CGD firms

Amritha Pillay
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

They may, however, lose the lower price advantage of a cheaper Henry Hub gas in the medium term, said analysts. Between October 2015 and March 2023, APM gas prices was higher than the new price ceiling of $6.5 just once and was above the floor of $4 on four occasions out of 17 price fixations.

Representative image

The new gas price mechanism will bring immediate gas cost benefits to city gas distribution (CGD) companies.

What is lost, however, is the lower price advantage of a cheaper Henry Hub gas in the medium term, said analysts.

New gas pricing mechanism

Starting April 7, the government approved a new gas pricing mechanism for output from ONGC and Oil India’s legacy fields. The new mechanism links prices to 10 percent of the Indian crude oil basket, allows for a monthly revision, and has a floor of $4 per mmBTU and ceiling of $6.5 per mmBTU. MMBTU is metric million British thermal unit.