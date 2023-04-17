 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New IT Rules may lead to misuse: Body representing Google, Meta, Twitter, Apple criticise Centre's new fact checking norms

Aihik Sur
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

The recent amendment to the IT Rules mandate that a government appointed fact checking organisation will have the powers to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government"

If intermediaries like Facebook, Google etc do not comply with the government appointed fact check organisation's decision, they may lose their safe harbour status under Section 79 of the IT Act

Asia Internet Coalition, whose members include Meta, Google, Twitter and others, on April 17 expressed concerns regarding the new amendment to the IT Rules, stating that the new regulations that mandate a government-appointed organisation to identify 'fake or false' content relating to the  Centre, may lead to misuse and infringe on freedom of the press.

The recent amendment to the IT Rules mandates that a government-appointed fact-checking organisation will have the power to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government." Intermediaries, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, will have to comply with such orders, and if they do not, they may lose their safe harbour status under the IT Act.

"The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) is concerned that the IT Rules amendments grant the Indian government broad content takedown power without providing sufficient procedural safeguards to remove content and protect people’s fundamental rights to access information," Jeff Paine, Managing Director of Asia Internet Coalition said in a statement.

Currently 'takedown' directions are given under used Rule 16(3) of Information Technology Rules and Section 69A of the IT Act. These were recently used to block content regarding a BBC documentary on PM Modi's alleged role in the Gujarat Riots.