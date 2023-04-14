 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New IT rules: Let govt fact check unit perform and earn respect of social media platforms, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Aihik Sur
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

At a time when the Union government's decision to fact check content related to itself is being termed as being in 'violation of freedom of speech and expression', Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on April 14 urged citizens to allow this proposed government-appointed fact check unit to demonstrate its performance and "earn respect" of social media platforms.

Chandrasekhar said this at a Twitter Spaces event, while responding to a query on the recent amendment to the Information Technology Rules 2021, that mandates that a government-appointed organisation will have the powers to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government".

If intermediaries do not comply with the organisation's decision, they may lose their safe harbour status under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 or the aggrieved government department or ministry can sue the intermediary in a court of law.

Earning trust and credibility