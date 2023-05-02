New IT Rules: 17 bodies issue joint statement slamming govt over fact checking regulations

A joint statement by 17 digital and human rights organizations on May 2 urged the Indian government to withdraw the recent amendment to the Information Technology Rules.

The amendment mandates that a government-appointed organization will have the power to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government."

The statement, issued by groups such as Access Now, Internet Freedom Foundation, and Reporters Without Borders, coincided with World Press Freedom Day and called for a review and withdrawal of the overbroad provisions that confer excessive powers on the government, leading to unchecked censorship.

The recent amendment to the IT Rules has faced heavy criticism, with many claiming that its provisions violate freedom of speech and expression. The amendments are currently facing a legal challenge in the Bombay High Court, where comedian Kunal Kamra has filed a petition requesting the withdrawal of the rules.

The joint statement highlighted the increasing repression and impunity faced by journalists in India, including harassment, intimidation, smear campaigns, censorship, attacks, and imprisonment under draconian laws. It expressed concern that the IT Rules, with the recent amendment, will have a chilling effect on civil society and severely stifle journalistic freedoms. The statement argued that the rules could be used to suppress legitimate criticism of the Indian government and its policies. Related stories NTPC registers 148% growth in coal production from captive mines

Govt tightens noose around delayed renewable energy projects, extensions only on merit

Oil falls 4% to five-week low on U.S. default worries, weak economic data In response, Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged stakeholders to allow the proposed government-appointed fact-check unit to demonstrate its performance and earn the respect of social media platforms. However, last week's hearing at the Bombay High Court revealed that the Union government will not notify the fact-checking unit until July 5. The petition filed by Kamra challenging the constitutional validity of the rules is scheduled for a hearing on June 8. The joint statement was signed by Amnesty International, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Center for Democracy & Technology, Centre for Law and Democracy, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Digital Rights Kashmir, Front Line Defenders, Global Witness, Human Rights Watch, Index on Censorship, India Civil Watch International, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), and International Press Institute (IPI).

Moneycontrol News