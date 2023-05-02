 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New IT Rules: 17 bodies issue joint statement slamming govt over fact checking regulations

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

This comes at a time when the recent amendment to the IT Rules have come under heavy criticism with many claiming that its provisions were in 'violation of freedom of speech and expression'

The other signatories of the joint statement include Amnesty International, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Center for Democracy & Technology etc

A joint statement by 17 digital and human rights organizations on May 2 urged the Indian government to withdraw the recent amendment to the Information Technology Rules.

The amendment mandates that a government-appointed organization will have the power to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government."

The statement, issued by groups such as Access Now, Internet Freedom Foundation, and Reporters Without Borders, coincided with World Press Freedom Day and called for a review and withdrawal of the overbroad provisions that confer excessive powers on the government, leading to unchecked censorship.

The recent amendment to the IT Rules has faced heavy criticism, with many claiming that its provisions violate freedom of speech and expression. The amendments are currently facing a legal challenge in the Bombay High Court, where comedian Kunal Kamra has filed a petition requesting the withdrawal of the rules.