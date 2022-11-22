 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New data protection bill gives way more (and worse) exemptions to govt than PDP Bill: Justice Srikrishna

Nov 22, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

Earlier, when the bill was withdrawn, Srikrishna urged the government to prioritise citizens during the drafting of the new bill.

Retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna, who led the committee that drafted the Personal Data Protection Bill in July 2018, said that the draft of the new Digital Protection Data Bill (DPDB) contains provisions that give the government too much power in terms of exemptions from the bill's provisions.

"The government can exempt entire provisions of the Act in respect to any government department, company and so on. That cannot be done. If you do that, then you are virtually giving by one hand and taking away by other," Srikrishna told Moneycontrol.

Srikrishna said that the exemptions granted to the government by the bill were "much worse" than in the PDP bill.

"At least the previous one had provisions that if one had to access the data of an individual, they (the government) would have had to do it in a fair and reasonable manner. This bill does not even have those restrictions," he said.

The Indian government released the DPDB bill for consultation last week, months after withdrawing the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, which had been under consideration for years.

The government had then reasoned that the PDP Bill 2019 had provisions that went beyond the ambit of data protection (such as data localisation), making compliance difficult for start-ups.