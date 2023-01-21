 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Net interest margins of Kotak Mahindra Bank touch over a decade high

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 21, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

The bank in the December quarter reported a net interest margin of 5.47 percent, which was the highest since fourth quarter of financial year 2010-11

The bank attributed the NIM expansion to its loan book pricing mix.

The net interest margins (NIM) of Kotak Mahindra Bank touched over a decade high during the October-December quarter.

Net interest margin reveals the amount of money that a bank is earning in interest on loans compared to the amount it is paying in interest on deposits.

"As long as we see interest rates picking up, you will see NIMs increasing. There is some room to go up," said Jaimin Bhatt, president and group chief financial officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank during a press conference held after the results announcement.

The bank in the December quarter reported a net interest margin of 5.47 percent, which was the highest since the fourth quarter of financial year 2010-11.

As on March 31, 2011, the net interest margin was 5.6 percent, as per data compiled from investors' presentations.

The bank attributed the NIM expansion to its loan book pricing mix. About 69 percent of the loan book is priced on floating rate basis, within which more than half is linked to the external benchmark, which is the repo rate. Therefore, the transmission of rate hikes is swift and gives the bank enough room to offset the rise in its cost of funds with commensurate lending rate hikes.