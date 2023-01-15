Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: At least 68 bodies recovered from aircraft carrying 72; search operation halted for the day

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: Several people were killed on January 15 after an aircraft crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara region, an army spokesman said. Rescue operations are underway. The government of Nepal has declared a one-day national mourning tomorrow in wake of one of country's worst air crash in nearly 30 years.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.