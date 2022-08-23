 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBFC Indium Finance raises Rs 4.5 crore

Aug 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

The investment round was led by IAN lead investors Sanjay Rishi, Raman Roy, and Manipal Group, Indium Finance said.

City-based fintech NBFC Indium Finance has raised Rs 4.5 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN) for acquiring new customers, building the product platform and expanding the sales and technology teams. The investment round was led by IAN lead investors Sanjay Rishi, Raman Roy, and Manipal Group, Indium Finance said.

The platform said it is working with multiple corporate and B2B e-commerce partners, giving it access to over 25,000 distributors, dealers, and retailers. After being a bootstrapped company for nearly four years, the company plans to use the investment to collaborate with new corporate and e-commerce partners to double this access in the next six months, it said.

