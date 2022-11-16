 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara's Sportskeeda appoints Ajay Pratap Singh as CEO; founder Porush Jain resigns

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Nazara Technologies' recently appointed COO Sudhir Kamath will also join Sportskeeda's board as a non-executive director.

Sportskeeda, the global sports and gaming media subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has promoted Ajay Pratap Singh as its chief executive officer, the company announced on November 16.

He will be taking over from Sportskeeda founder Porush Jain who has resigned as director and CEO with effect from November 16, 2022.

This appointment comes at a time when Nazara Technologies has also witnessed a recent change in its top management with founder Nitish Mittersain taking back the chief executive role on December 1 as the current chief executive Manish Agarwal plans to step down after a seven-and-half-year stint.

Sudhir Kamath, who recently joined the diversified gaming and sports media company as COO, will also join Sportskeeda's board as a non-executive director, the company said.

Jain will continue to be a shareholder and mentor to Singh in the transition phase, it said.

Singh joined Sportskeeda as Head of Marketing in 2019 and was promoted as COO in 2020. Prior to Sportskeeda, Singh has had stints at Dainik Bhaskar Group and Tally Solutions.