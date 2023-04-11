 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

National Pet Day: New pet policies implemented in Indian cities promote responsible ownership and coexistence

Souptik Datta & Ashish Mishra
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Local buses in Bengaluru are now more pet-friendly, and parts of new pet policies in Noida are giving homebuyers a breath of fresh air.

Pets are not only our best friends, but they also provide lifelong companionship. However, in recent years, resident welfare associations (RWA) across the country have been at odds with pet parents and others who advocate for strict regulations to control pets and stray dogs.

As a result, several state governments have implemented new laws and policies to promote harmonious coexistence between pet owners and other apartment residents.

On National Pet Day, which is celebrated on April 11 in India, Moneycontrol spoke to pet parents to learn about the changes they have experienced with their furry friends.

The government interventions