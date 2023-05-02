 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Myntra launches Gen Z-focused platform FWD, aims to acquire 10 million new customers in 2 years

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

To ensure discoverability during its initial days, Myntra FWD will be shown on the bottom navigation bar within the Myntra app. It is also available as a separate page on the platform

Walmart-owned e-commerce player Myntra has launched FWD, a Gen Z -focused immersive fashion experience on its platform and expects to add 10 million new customers over the next two years.

Gen Z refers to people born between 1997 and 2012 and in 2022, Myntra had about 8.6 million customers from this age group.

“As we build for many Indias, Gen-Z is an important cohort that we continue to take deep interest in. Their individualistic sense of style, diverse points of view and core values reflect in their unique fashion choices and is steadily impacting the way fashion is being consumed at a global-level,” Myntra CEO  Nandita Sinha said in a statement.

FWD, in its initial days, will offer over 65,000 style options, from over 500 brands like H&M, and will scale that to more than one lakh by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on May 2.