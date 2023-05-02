Myntra launches Gen Z-focused platform FWD, aims to acquire 10 million new customers in 2 years

Walmart-owned e-commerce player Myntra has launched FWD, a Gen Z -focused immersive fashion experience on its platform and expects to add 10 million new customers over the next two years.

Gen Z refers to people born between 1997 and 2012 and in 2022, Myntra had about 8.6 million customers from this age group.

“As we build for many Indias, Gen-Z is an important cohort that we continue to take deep interest in. Their individualistic sense of style, diverse points of view and core values reflect in their unique fashion choices and is steadily impacting the way fashion is being consumed at a global-level,” Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said in a statement.

FWD, in its initial days, will offer over 65,000 style options, from over 500 brands like H&M, and will scale that to more than one lakh by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on May 2.

The announcement came after Myntra was down for users for several hours the previous day. Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, users wondered why Myntra was inaccessible during in early hours of May 1. In response, Myntra's social media handle said the company was upgrading its system between 1 am and 9 am on May 1 which resulted in the outage. A company spokesperson, however, said Myntra was prepping for a series of rollouts.

To ensure discoverability during its initial days, Myntra FWD will be shown on the bottom navigation bar, within the existing Myntra app. It is also available as a separate page on the platform. Gen Z, as a category, is a growing focus area for several e-commerce companies, thanks to higher disposable income in their hands, analysts said. It was especially important for India which is home to the world's 20 percent Gen-Z population lives and the group collectively has a purchasing power of about $360 billion, as per industry estimates. Myntra has also partnered with influencers and celebrities to make their looks available on the app and through the company's tech integration, users can buy the same styles.

Moneycontrol News