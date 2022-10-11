Muthoot Finance Q2 Net Profit may dip 16.7% YoY to Rs. 827.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Muthoot Finance to report net profit at Rs. 827.9 crore down 16.7% year-on-year (up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 9.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,645.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 21.2% Y-o-Y (up 8.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,113.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Financial Services