Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by December 2023

PTI
Oct 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

5G

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

first published: Oct 1, 2022 11:47 am
