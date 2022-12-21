 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC minutes: Jayant Varma voted against 35 bps rate hike saying growth 'extremely fragile'

Dec 21, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

The MPC hiked the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, by 35 bps to fight inflation that has remained over 6 percent for the most part of the year in its meeting on December 5-7.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayant Varma voted against the majority resolution of the rate-setting panel to hike the rate by 35 basis points (bps) saying economic growth remains "extremely fragile" and excessive rate tightening can harm the economy, the minutes of the meeting showed.

One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point.

"Economic growth is now extremely fragile and definitely not robust enough to withstand excessive monetary tightening," Varma said.

"I believe that the 35 basis point rate hike approved by the majority of the MPC is not warranted in this context of reduced inflationary pressures and heightened growth concerns. I, therefore, vote against this resolution," Varma said.

Explaining his stance, Varma said growth concerns have become more troubling in recent months both globally and domestically.