MPC minutes: 25 bps rate hike unwarranted, further tightening not desirable, says member Jayanth Varma

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

In the February monetary policy, the central bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent to fight against the persistent higher inflation. This was the sixth straight hike by the central bank in the last 10 months

Jayanth Varma, Member, MPC, RBI

Jayanth R. Varma, one of the members of the monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets the policy rates, said the 25 basis points (bps) rate hike announced by the panel is unwarranted in the context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns.

Varma further argued that a repo rate of 6.50 percent very likely overshoots the policy rate needed to achieve price stability and further tightening is not desirable.

“I believe that the 25 basis point rate hike approved by the majority of the MPC is not warranted in the current context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns. I therefore vote against this resolution,” said Varma.

