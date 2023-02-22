MPC minutes: 25 bps rate hike unwarranted, further tightening not desirable, says member Jayanth Varma

Jayanth R. Varma, one of the members of the monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets the policy rates, said the 25 basis points (bps) rate hike announced by the panel is unwarranted in the context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns.

Varma further argued that a repo rate of 6.50 percent very likely overshoots the policy rate needed to achieve price stability and further tightening is not desirable.

“I believe that the 25 basis point rate hike approved by the majority of the MPC is not warranted in the current context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns. I therefore vote against this resolution,” said Varma.

In the February monetary policy, the central bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent to fight against persistently high inflation. This was the sixth straight hike by the central bank in the last 10 months.

Out of the six members, four members voted in favour of a 25 bps rate hike and voted in favour of continuing the policy stance of remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. Varma said in the second half of 2021-22, monetary policy was complacent about inflation, and we are paying the price for that in terms of unacceptably high inflation in 2022-23.

