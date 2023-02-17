 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Most IT service companies maintain fresher hiring numbers in top colleges

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Global captive centres have also started to come in to hire freshers.

IT service companies generally maintained their pace of hiring freshers even amid concerns over dwindling net employee addition numbers, according to people aware of placements in seven top educational institutions.

Additionally, global captive centres (GCCs), which are offshore units that perform designated functions for large corporations, have also started to come in to hire freshers.

Among IT service companies, Wipro was an exception, having previously confirmed to Moneycontrol that the company did not visit colleges for the first round of placements. Of the seven colleges, one said that Infosys did not visit the campus, but this did not dent its placement numbers.

A university in Andhra Pradesh said Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, and Capgemini have completed their hiring process.