Most bought smallcases for March 2022

Key indices dropped sharply during the first week of March amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, setting crude oil prices followed by relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The continued escalation of the ongoing war and its consequent global economic fallout continued to weigh down the investor's sentiment. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2022 settlement was up $2.5 at $112.96 a barrel. The contract surged approximately 20% in a week. Crude oil prices spiked up after OPEC and its allies decided to hold production steady despite the recent dramatic spike in oil prices. Higher crude oil prices could substantially increase India's fiscal deficit, current account deficit and stoke fuel price inflation. The second week of March, saw steady gains. This streak of gain extended for another week with robust gains. While the volatility of the markets was extremely high due to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war nevertheless Nifty ended up at the 17,300 level. This streak didn’t last long as markets faced modest losses with the market sentiment being negative overall.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. Smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. Smallcases have been successful in bringing a different flavour to investing making access easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here’s more information of what investors bought the most at smallcase for March 2022.

Wright ️ Momentum

-Managed by: Wright Research

-Strategy: Mid Cap

-This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.

-This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

-The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.

Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research



Green Energy

-Managed by: Niveshaay

-Strategy: Small-Cap

-A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development

-This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition

Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay

IIFL Covid-19 Resilient Portfolio

-Managed by: IIFL Securities

-Strategy: Large Cap

-IIFL Covid-19 Resilient Portfolio takes a bottom-up approach for stock selection and invests in the companies which are likely to remain resilient during the Covid Pandemic

-As some economic & health indicators are pointing towards downwards revision to the GDP forecast, investing in the covid resilient sectors would be an ideal strategy to tide over the covid-wave.

IIFL Covid-19 Resilient Portfolio smallcase by IIFL Research

Capitalmind Momentum

-Managed by: Capitalmind

-Strategy: Mid and Small-cap

-Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing

-This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years

Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind

Listed Venture Capital

-Managed by: Lotusdew

-Strategy: Small Cap

-Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

-Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

-Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.

Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth

High Quality Right Price

-Managed by: Green Portfolio

-Strategy: Mid and Small-cap

-This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

-Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price

-Use promocode NEWFY for 35% OFF on your subscription - Validity: 4th April’22

High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

Omkara Opportunities Smallcase

-Managed by: Omkara Capital

-Strategy: Small Cap

-Own India’s best mid & small-cap manufacturing businesses

-3 P Investment Philosophy: Promoter, Product, Price

-Growth at reasonable price

Omkara Manufacturing Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital

Teji Mandi Flagship

-Managed by: Teji Mandi

-Strategy: Multi-cap

-Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners

-Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

-Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.

Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

Mi_NNF10 Momentum

-Managed by: Weekend Investing

-Strategy: Large Cap

-This is a 10 stock Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalanced smallcase within the NNF50 index

-The objective is to create sizeable alpha with liquid stocks from Nifty Next 50 using the momentum logic

Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica

-Managed by: Piper Serica

-Strategy: Mid and Small-cap

-Generate alpha equity returns by investing in 12 potential multi-bagger stocks

-This portfolio is focused on leveraging the possibility of with an increase in per capita GDP there is a significant change in the consumption pattern of Indian consumers.

-This objective of ED+ is to create a portfolio of multi-baggers from the small and mid-cap stocks and these 12 companies qualify to fit into our investment framework.

-Use promocode FLASH20 for 20% OFF on your subscription - Validity: 8th April’22

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica smallcase by Piper Serica

To read more about smallcase on MoneyControl, click here.

(This is a partnered post with smallcase)