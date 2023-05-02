 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to get you started for the day.

A round-up of top newspaper stories.

1. Indirect tax collections in April post new monthly record at Rs 1.87 lakh crore

A sales boom at the beginning of the current financial year boosted goods and services tax collections in April to a record Rs 1.87 lakh crore, a 12 percent jump over receipts in the same month a year ago. GST mop-up was Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, the highest collection under the indirect tax regime till March. On 20 April, collections on a single day shot up to a record Rs 68,228 crore over 980,000 transactions.

Why it’s important: Strong tax revenues at the beginning of the financial year would provide some comfort to policymakers, who are counting on plentiful rains and an end to the Ukraine war to support economic growth.

2. April manufacturing PMI touches a four-month high on good demand for new orders