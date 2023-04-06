 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

A round-up of top stories from newspapers to keep you ahead of others.

1. Indian equities rise nearly 1 per cent on healthy tax, credit and deficit data

Local stocks rose for a fourth straight day, unaffected by the weakness in global markets. The Sensex ended almost 1 per cent up due to encouraging credit, tax, and deficit data and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision on interest rates; the 50-share Nifty rose 0.91 per cent. The markets are not expecting any surprises from the monetary policy committee meeting, analysts said. Declining fiscal and current account deficits, as well as deposit and loan growth, are seen as positive indications for growth.

Why it’s important: The stock market is showing resilience as a further interest rate hike has already been priced in. However, there’s a long way to go before market volatility subsides.